King’s Daughters Health Foundation awards scholarships to local students
ASHLAND King's Daughters Health Foundation awarded $19,000 in college scholarships this summer to area students pursuing college degrees. The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees. It is open to dependents of King's Daughters team members.www.dailyindependent.com
