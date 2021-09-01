Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KY

King’s Daughters Health Foundation awards scholarships to local students

By Staff report
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND King's Daughters Health Foundation awarded $19,000 in college scholarships this summer to area students pursuing college degrees. The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees. It is open to dependents of King's Daughters team members.

www.dailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Ashland, KY
Education
City
Edna, KY
Ashland, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Boyd County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Georgetown College#Charity#Ashland King#Russell High School#Ironton High School#Pack#Ohio University#Fairview High School#Wheelersburg High School#Shawnee State University#Boyd County High School#Midway University#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy