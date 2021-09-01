At Fancy Plants Kitchen, the Experiments in Vegan Cuisine Continue in Lincoln Park
Chef Kevin Schuder hasn’t been getting much sleep since he opened Fancy Plants Kitchen in Lincoln Park, an offshoot of his vegan catering company and Lakeview cafe. Schuder is known for his ambition and experimentation, and at 144 seats (including a patio), Fancy Plants Kitchen is his most ambitious experiment to date. Originally open during daytime hours, Fancy Plants Kitchen recently made its first foray into dinner service with a five-course vegan molecular gastronomy feast in late August.chicago.eater.com
Comments / 0