At Fancy Plants Kitchen, the Experiments in Vegan Cuisine Continue in Lincoln Park

A weekend meal enjoyed outside, perhaps with a cold one in hand and a platter of freshly prepared bbq on the table, is the stuff of Southern dreams. Burgers and salads may reign supreme come summertime, but here in Tennessee, it’s homestyle bbq that really shines when the weather gets warm. Burnout BBQ & Grille is located in Erwin, Tennessee, and the weekend eatery is one of the most underappreciated gems in the state. We, of course, think it deserves a moment in the sun. Learn more about this locally owned restaurant below and enjoy it for yourself!