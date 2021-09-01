Cancel
MLB

Gio Urshela out of Yankees' Wednesday lineup against Angels

By Matt Lo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Urshela will head to New York's bench after Andrew Velazquez was chosen as Wednesday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 244 batted balls this season, Urshela has produced a 8.2% barrel rate and...

