Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Brantley has gone hitless over the last three games and the Astros appear to be giving him a routine breather. Kyle Tucker is starting in right field and hitting seventh Wednesday afternoon in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Aledmys Diaz is batting second in place of Brantley.