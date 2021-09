The Blue Jays catching position has been a bit of a revolving door this year, and these days Reese McGuire might be on the outside looking in. There have been times throughout the season that McGuire has basically been the regular starter, and he did a fairly solid job for a while too. He’s an above-average defender behind the plate, and he was regular contributor with the bat for a stretch as he punched singles over the heads of opposing infielders.