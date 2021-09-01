Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Half-price Samsung Galaxy S21, 40% off iPhone 12 mini and more in Telstra Day sale

By Harry Domanski
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Telstra Day has landed with some truly stunning deals on Samsung and Apple smartphones, as well as a discounted iPad Air for those seeking a new tablet. The biggest of the discounts sees the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 handset reduced by 50%, with this half-price offer bringing it down to just AU$624. There's also 30% off the Galaxy S21 Ultra if you're after something a little more powerful, or those seeking a budget option can save 30% off either the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or the Galaxy A32 5G.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#Samsung Phones#The Galaxy A32 5g#Telstra Day#The Ipad Air#Ultra#Fe#Samsung Galaxy A32 5g#A32#Amoled#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but reports suggest iPhone 13 may only be a few months away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign according to the supply chain — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, 120Hz refresh display, extra battery life, camera, and...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Rumored With Up To 1TB Storage, Apple Watch Series 7 CAD Renders Leak

As we fast approach the month of September, we must prepare ourselves for a flood of leaked information on the next-generation iPhone family. The iPhone 12 launch was delayed during the global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the iPhone 13 seems poised for an as-scheduled launch next month. In addition, Apple's flagship phone family will be joined by an all-new Apple Watch Series 7 lineup.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors

After a summer filled with mid-range phones, we're expecting to see some major flagships this fall, from the Pixel 6 to the iPhone 13. Naturally, we expect these phones to sell like hotcakes, but if Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones stay on schedule, they're also not that far off. So should you wait for them?
Cell Phonestmonews.com

T-Mobile: Running discounts on select phones up to $1000 off

According to a report, T-Mobile has announced new offers for their most expensive plans. This is in addition to the earlier reported offers on the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3. But apart from these two phones, T-Mo has some pretty good offers in store for customers...
ElectronicsMacworld

Apple Watch: Buy now or wait?

There’s no bad time to buy an Apple Watch, but there are better and worse times. Apple releases new Apple Watch models (called “series”) on a yearly cadence, and the price rarely changes by all that much. So to avoid buying an Apple Watch that is outdated after just a few weeks, you want to time it right.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to update your Samsung Galaxy smartphone and install official firmware

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are among the best Android smartphones in the market. When it comes to the software update front, the Korean OEM is doing a pretty decent job as well, keeping its average consumers on new and recent security patches through regular updates. However, one thing that’s not always easy to come by on Samsung Galaxy devices is the stock flashable firmware you can flash to either downgrade, upgrade, or restore your phone.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G: Is a smartphone without 5G already outdated?

Samsung isn't really known for offering the best price-performance ratio, but with the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the manufacturer offered a decent smartphone at a good price. Now we had the 4G version in our test lab and were skeptical whether a 4G smartphone at a similar price would really be able to keep up.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S22 could steal this great Galaxy S21 Ultra feature

A new rumor for the Samsung Galaxy S22 claims that it's going to get a big improvement to its telephoto camera, borrowing one of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's most powerful features. Sources speaking to Dutch site GalaxyClub (via SlashGear) claim that for the Galaxy S22, Samsung's going to swap out the current telephoto camera on the Galaxy S21 for a new 10MP camera with 3x optical zoom. This would make for a substantial upgrade that will help the Galaxy S22 series' cheaper models stand out against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G at RM500 off! Which of them should you get?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G, which consists of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and the S21 Ultra 5G, are some of the most capable smartphones currently available on the market. Not only are they filled to the brim with notable features like Samsung Pay, Bixby Virtual Assistant, and more, but they’re also equipped with hardware that’s capable of running very demanding apps like mobile games.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Samsung's dirt cheap phone looks like a winner to me

Tech journalists don’t spend a huge amount of time considering cheaper smartphones for a whole bunch of reasons. Mostly it’s because tech fans want mid to high-end devices, and that’s a big part of our readership. But if the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that everyone can benefit from a good smartphone and not everyone has hundreds of quid to buy the best of the best.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Epic OnePlus 9 5G phone deal knocks 50% off list price

Samsung flagship competitor, the OnePlus 9 5G is a solid choice if you're budget shopping for a new 5G phone. In response to Samsung's tempting new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G pre-order deals, OnePlus is staging exclusive offers of its own. For a limited time, save 50% on the OnePlus...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Hands-on: Unpacking the future of foldables

Two years after the first Galaxy Fold was launched a second time, Samsung has unveiled the third generation of its folding flagship. Much like the early years of the Galaxy S range, we’re still in the stage of foldables where innovation comes thick and fast every year. Unlike its compatriot, which is firmly in the iterative stages of innovative improvements, this year’s Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, feels like a defining point in the range.
Cell Phonesaudacy.com

Samsung slashes prices in bid to boost foldable phone sales

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung is hoping cheaper but more durable versions of its foldable phones will broaden the appeal of a high-concept design that's so far fizzled with consumers. The electronics giant on Wednesday launched its effort to turn things around with two new products designed to function...

Comments / 0

Community Policy