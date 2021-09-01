Half-price Samsung Galaxy S21, 40% off iPhone 12 mini and more in Telstra Day sale
Telstra Day has landed with some truly stunning deals on Samsung and Apple smartphones, as well as a discounted iPad Air for those seeking a new tablet. The biggest of the discounts sees the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 handset reduced by 50%, with this half-price offer bringing it down to just AU$624. There's also 30% off the Galaxy S21 Ultra if you're after something a little more powerful, or those seeking a budget option can save 30% off either the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or the Galaxy A32 5G.www.techradar.com
