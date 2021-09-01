Howard University COVID-19 Precautions Concern Faculty

To Boothbay- Boothbay Harbor CSD Parents/Guardians and Community. It is hard to believe that the summer is coming to a close. We are delighted to welcome all of our students back to our campus for the 2021-2022 school year. We have been following the updates provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) throughout the summer. The school safety parameters are determined by guidance from the (CDC) as well as the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor School Board.