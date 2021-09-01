Cancel
Colleges

Howard University COVID-19 Precautions Concern Faculty

By Ambar Castillo
Washington City Paper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDCPS isn’t the only school system facing concern about the start of in-person fall classes. Since classes formally resumed on Aug. 23, Howard University has seen a slew of tense exchanges between faculty and school administrators over faculty’s concerns about health and safety. Prominent faculty concerns include: the school pushing back the deadline for students and staff who will be on campus to be fully vaccinated; the expectation that classes be in person (with few exceptions); lags in the faculty accommodations request process; and issues with adequate ventilation, temperature, and humidity levels in classrooms.

washingtoncitypaper.com

