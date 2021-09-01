Saints release fill-in kicker Aldrick Rosas in a procedural move

Well that’s odd. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the New Orleans Saints released veteran kicker Aldrick Rosas, who was signed after Pro Bowl starter Wil Lutz underwent core muscle surgery early in training camp. Lutz recently returned to observe practice in street clothes but is not expected to be cleared to play before Week 1’s kickoff with the Green Bay Packers.

Pelissero adds that this is a procedural move while the Saints navigate roster-building immediately after the final NFL cuts deadline, and Rosas is expected to re-sign later this week. So while the Saints won’t have a healthy kicker on the team for a day or two, it doesn’t mean they’ll be unprepared to start the season.

New Orleans needed the roster spot while bringing in multiple new faces: defensive tackle Montravius Adams was signed as a free agent, while fullback Adam Prentice was claimed on waivers from the Denver Broncos. both players count against the 53-man roster limit so another minor roster move should be coming. The most obvious answer would be Lutz going on injured reserve, freeing up another spot, but we’ll have to wait and see.