The Bears have one more preseason game of the 2021 season before the regular season kicks off, and with the end of the preseason comes roster cuts. Impending cuts will see the Bears trim their roster down to 53 players, designating some players to the practice squad and cutting ties with others completely. Chicago has already gotten started on that process, cutting the likes of Javon Wims, Ledarius Mack and CJ Marable in the last few days. There’s also the possibility they bring in some new players cut by other teams, but such an exercise is nearly impossible to predict.