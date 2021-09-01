This Is Why You Are STILL So Busy After Delegating

Whether you have started your own business and are now working on scaling things up, or you are the CEO of a large multinational, you have most likely fallen for the management trap. This trap is the one that makes many high-ranking individuals like you feel overwhelmed, even when you do all that you can do to make things work out, such as by delegating your work, or by hiring new managers to take over the numerous projects you are involved in. A manager is indeed a great thing to have, but whether they are helping or making you busier is the real question.