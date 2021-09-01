Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 10:23 PM and 10:22 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 11:08 PM and 11:52 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 11:44 PM and 12:28 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/09 PM 3.1 1.5 1.8 2-3 Minor 02/07 AM 2.0 0.4 1.3 1-2 None 03/12 AM 2.1 0.5 0.6 1 None 03/12 PM 2.4 0.8 1.0 0 None 04/01 AM 2.8 1.2 1.2 0 None 04/01 PM 2.5 0.9 1.1 0 None