Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 1:04 AM and 1:03 PM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 11:22 PM and 11:18 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/12 AM 3.3 1.9 1.7 0-1 Minor 03/03 AM 1.8 0.4 0.2 0 None 03/02 PM 1.7 0.3 0.6 0 None 04/02 AM 2.4 1.0 0.8 0 None 04/02 PM 1.9 0.5 0.8 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/10 PM 3.1 1.6 1.6 1 Minor 02/08 AM 1.8 0.3 0.8 1-2 None 03/01 AM 1.8 0.3 0.2 1 None 03/11 AM 2.0 0.5 0.6 1 None 04/12 AM 2.5 1.0 0.9 1 None 04/01 PM 2.3 0.8 0.8 1 None