Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 5:02 AM and 5:46 PM.

alerts.weather.gov

District of Columbia
#Tidal Flooding#Hains Point#Tidal Basin#Shoreline#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#The Hains Point Loop Road#Washington Channel
