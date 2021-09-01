Park Ridge Sets Ceremony To Remember 9-1-1 Victims
Park Ridge has scheduled its annual commemoration to remember the victims and heroes from the 2001 attacks on the twin towers of New York City’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the attempted fourth attack which was stopped by courageous passengers of a fourth hijacked plane. Public safety volunteers from around the country volunteered to travel and look for survivors. It’s 20 years since the attacks took place.www.journal-topics.com
Comments / 0