DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Charles E. Cramer, 93, Alexandria

Charles “Chuck” Edward Cramer, 93, of Alexandria, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Hannibal, Missouri. Chuck was born March 19, 1928, in Keokuk, IA, the son of Tony and Viola “Vi” Cramer. He graduated from Keokuk High School in 1945 and then enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He later attended Lake Forest College. Chuck worked for Hoerner Boxes, Inc. in Keokuk, IA and also in Gurnee, IL. He became a plant manager in Columbus, IN and then was plant manager in Oklahoma City, OK before retiring to the Keokuk, IA/Alexandria, MO area.