Actor Frank Grillo Gives an Inside Look at His Paleo Diet and Training Routine

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Whelan (Trauma Center) will star opposite Frank Grillo (The Purge) in action movie Hounds Of War. The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers. Whelan plays Jenna, whose steely heart belies her admiration of the Hounds and, especially, Colonel Hart (Grillo’s character). Filming is due to begin later this year on location in Malta. Lowell Dean (Wolf Cop) will direct from Jean Pierre Margo’s (Blood On The Crown) script. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment (Independence Day: Resurgence) is handling sales. The film is a co-production between Twilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught’s Jean Pierre Margo, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa. It is also produced and co-financed by Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media. Executive producers are Frank Grillo, Nina Finch and Polina Pushkareva. Whelan’s credits include Hall Pass, The Wedding Ringer, Knight of Cups, Trauma Center and Oz TV staple Neighbours. She is represented by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.