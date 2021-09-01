Cancel
Fitness

Actor Frank Grillo Gives an Inside Look at His Paleo Diet and Training Routine

By Phil Blechman
barbend.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it take to achieve the physique of an action movie star? For Marvel Cinematic Universe member and star of The Purge franchise Frank Grillo, it’s a fridge full of foods that support his paleo diet, a bevy of daily vitamins, and a daily training routine of swimming, boxing, resistance work, and stretching.

Frank Grillo
Deadline

‘Trauma Center’ Actress Nicky Whelan Joins Frank Grillo Action Pic ‘Hounds Of War’

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Whelan (Trauma Center) will star opposite Frank Grillo (The Purge) in action movie Hounds Of War. The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers. Whelan plays Jenna, whose steely heart belies her admiration of the Hounds and, especially, Colonel Hart (Grillo’s character). Filming is due to begin later this year on location in Malta. Lowell Dean (Wolf Cop) will direct from Jean Pierre Margo’s (Blood On The Crown) script. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment (Independence Day: Resurgence) is handling sales. The film is a co-production between Twilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught’s Jean Pierre Margo, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa. It is also produced and co-financed by Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media. Executive producers are Frank Grillo, Nina Finch and Polina Pushkareva. Whelan’s credits include Hall Pass, The Wedding Ringer, Knight of Cups, Trauma Center and Oz TV staple Neighbours. She is represented by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.
Frank Grillo reprises Marvel bad guy for 'What If...?' whodunit: 'When they call, you pick up'

Frank Grillo’s three sons are glad to see their dad back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – even in animated form – and so is Grillo. The actor, 56, reprises his role as antagonistic spy operative Brock Rumlow (aka supervillain Crossbones) in the newest episode of Marvel’s “What If...?” (streaming now on Disney+), which reimagines key characters, storylines and scenarios in the MCU.
How Does the Paleo Diet Work?

Obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease are some of the many health problems that are attributed to our sedentary lifestyles and modern diets. 21st century diets are very high in sugar, unsaturated fat, and processed foods, and research shows that our bodies were not designed to digest a lot of this type of food.
Brie Larson Shows Off Punishing The Marvels Training Routine

The Marvels looks set to be the biggest MCU movie since Endgame. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is set to expand the story beyond Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, encompassing Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (introduced in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel (who we’ll meet in her upcoming Disney Plus show).
This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
7 Ways to Get Rid of Unwanted Belly Fat

Belly fat is an all-too-common issue. Whether you’ve just entered your forties, have recently had a baby, or have simply packed on a few pounds, excess fat in this area is guaranteed to diminish both your comfort and your confidence. If you’re nervous when donning your swimming suit, your birthday suit, or a form-fitting pant suit, taking a proactive approach to banishing belly fat is a must. Fortunately, there are seven easy ways to target these troublesome fat stores.
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Mustard, Says Science

In a world full of ketchup and mayo lovers, mustard sometimes gets left on the back shelf. But with its bold flavors, low amounts of calories and sugar, and potential health benefits, mustard deserves a bit more time in the spotlight. Mustard seeds are rich in tons of different nutrients...
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Corn, Says Science

Whether you love cornbread, corn chowder, or just enjoy adding some fresh kernels to your favorite salad, corn is a staple food in countless homes around the world. However, it's not just the versatility of this tasty vegetable that makes it such a great addition to meals—it also confers plenty of health benefits even the biggest connoisseurs may not recognize. Read on to discover the side effects of eating corn, according to science. And if you want to revamp your eating habits, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Amomama

Garcelle Beauvais' Twin Sons Are Both Taller Than Her while Showing Strong Resemblance to Mom in Video

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais gave fans a glimpse of how grown her cute look-alike twins are in a recent family video she shared on Instagram. Garcelle Beauvais is a star that viewers look forward to seeing whenever they turn on the famous show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but the actress has something else that puts a smile on her face; her twins.
Ladders

Eating these foods instead of meat can add years to your life

This article was updated on August 13, 2021. A study finds that protein found in sources like kale, peas, legumes, beans, whole wheat, and lentils can dramatically reduce one’s risk of dying from any cause. The link between plant protein and longevity. A little while back, Ladders reported on the...
EatThis

Best Supplements for a Slimmer Body, Say Dietitians

Sometimes even after altering our fitness routine and changing up some of our eating habits to reflect a healthier lifestyle, we might still find ourselves unable to shed a few of the extra pounds we'd hoped for. If you've set your own personal goal and are having trouble getting the lean body you've put your mind to, supplements may add an extra boost.
EatThis

This One Diet Detail Is "Absolutely Essential" to Weight Loss, Scientist Says

Maybe you meal-plan with discipline and exercise routinely… and yet your weight still isn't coming off the way you'd hoped. One metabolism scientist is highlighting an important point for you to make a priority if you want to lose weight effectively. Unfortunately, for some people, this important nutrition tip may be easily overlooked.
EatThis

Eating Habits To Avoid if You Want a Lean Body, Say Dietitians

Whether you've got a serious sweet tooth that's hard to ignore or find yourself rarely passing up a handful of chips, practically everyone has a few less-than-ideal eating habits. While eating habits like these are easily connected to weight gain, there are numerous seemingly innocuous eating habits you may engage in every day that could be leading you to pack on the pounds—and you may not even realize the harm they're doing to your weight and health.

