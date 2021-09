— James Peck, 40, Salem, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday. Peck was found laying in the grass at the lower entrance of the fairgrounds and appeared to be intoxicated. He was found later at 11:40 a.m. on Spruce Street laying in the grass. When confronted, he approached an officer in a threatening manner and was arrested and transported to the county jail.