Special elections to be held in two New Hampshire House districts

A special primary election is being held on Sept. 7 in the Cheshire 9 District of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. A special general election is also being held to fill a vacant seat in the Hillsborough 7 District in the state House. The winners of the special elections will serve until December 2022.

In the Hillsborough 7 District race, Catherine Rombeau (D) and Linda Camarota (R) will face off in the Sept. 7 special election. Since only one candidate from each political party filed, the primary that was originally scheduled to be held on Sept. 7 was canceled, and the special general election was moved to that date. The special general election was originally scheduled for Oct. 26. The seat became vacant after David Danielson (R) passed away on May 22. He was elected to the state House in 2012.

In the Cheshire 9 District race, Lucille Decker and Rita Mattson are running in the Republican primary on Sept. 7. Andrew Maneval is unopposed in the Democratic primary. The primary winners will face Donald Primrose (ind.) in the Oct. 26 special general election. The seat became vacant after Douglas Ley (D) died from cancer on June 10. He had served in the state House since 2012 and was the state House majority leader from 2019 to 2020.

Heading into the special election, Republicans have a 208-186 majority in the New Hampshire state House with six vacancies. New Hampshire has a Republican state government trifecta. A trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and majorities in both state legislative chambers.

As of September 2021, 57 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in 20 states. Between 2011 and 2020, an average of 75 special elections took place each year. New Hampshire held 29 state legislative special elections from 2011 to 2020.