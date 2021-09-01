Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers announce they’ve signed 13 members to their practice squad

By Kyle Posey
Niners Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been a handful of rumors about who the San Francisco 49ers signed to their practice squad. The team officially announced the signing of 13 players. The team announced that Davontae Harris (hamstring) and Maurice Hurst (ankle) are on injured reserve. General manager John Lynch said Harris tweaked his hamstring about 10 days ago. The team liked what they saw from Harris in a short period of time. Both Harris and Hurst are eligible to return in three games.

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontae Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#C Jake Brendel#Wr#Cracraft G#Senio Kelemete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks trade this former 49ers cornerback to Steelers

Former 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is on the move once again, this time going from the Seahawks to the Steelers via a trade on Friday. So much for former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon resurrecting his career within the NFC West. The Niners’ Round 3 pick from the 2017...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers sign Jake Brendel and Dontae Johnson, place 2 on IR, add 13 to practice squad

396 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel and cornerback Dontae Johnson to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst on the injured reserve list. The team also announced it has signed 13 players to its practice squad.
NFLNiners Nation

49ers sign veteran CB Josh Norman

The San Francisco 49ers signed veteran free agent cornerback Josh Norman, per Jay Glazer. Norman, 33, started 11 games during the past two seasons with Washington and the Bills. Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley both sat out during portions of the preseason due to an injury. So when you sign...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Latest Jalen Hurd injury puts 49ers in almost impossible spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Whatever the San Francisco 49er do with WR Jalen Hurd isn't going to be an easy call. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy