Smithville, TX

Chamber Chatter: Eco/Photo Fest, bird parade a hit in Smithville

Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Eco/Photo Fest was a fun-filled morning that included a bird parade with lots of great bird costumes and an owl-themed golf cart. Many thanks to organizer Laurie Beck for the amazing parade and for sponsoring the prizes as well as Frank Rivers, Michelle Gardella and Janice Hurst for the generous donations for prizes. We also had classes, thanks to Kevin Hutchison for the wonderful train photography tour and to Vicky Leonardo for the food photography class, generously hosted by Fat Cat Lounge & Café. Thanks also to our many wonderful online speakers, all of who can be seen on the chamber website at www.smithvilletx.org.

