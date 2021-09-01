Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Grab Your Art Passport and Get Exploring

By Nick Dekker
columbusmakesart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout half of my Weekend Warriors start with comments about the weather, but when things start cooling off, I COME ALIVE! I’ll even take a little bit of rain, as long as it’s not in the 90s. But these seasonal changes make me eager to get out and do things.

www.columbusmakesart.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aminah Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Studio Art#Columbusmakesart Com#Blm#Mojoflo#The Columbus Commons#The Carnegie Gallery#Shadowbox Live#Leather Lace#Maroon Arts Group#Brandt Roberts Galleries#Emergent Art Craft#Gallery Hop#Sherrie Gallerie Studios#The Streetlight Guild#The Arts Council#Columbus Monthly#Ohio Org#Ohio Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Visual ArtWoodlands Online& LLC

Art Exploration for Ages 4 - 5

A FUN introductory class to drawing, painting and ceramics. These youngsters will learn to be creative and imaginative as they practice their fine motor skills. They will work with a professional artist in the mediums of pencils, pastels, watercolor, clay and more. $175/month.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

GCAC spotlights Columbus' cultural gems with new 'arts passport' program

To spotlight the creative landmarks and events within the city's arts and entertainment space, the Greater Columbus Arts Council has established the "Columbus Makes Art Passport" program. As part of GCAC's effort to highlight central Ohio artists and locations, the "art passport" is a free booklet listing 66 art experiences,...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

New Art Fair to Explore Equity

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based nonprofit that launched during the pandemic last year to help artists, creatives and entrepreneurs to “produce, promote and preserve culture in cities” is preparing for its first ever major art fair. Cultural development firm GANGGANG will host BUTTER, a multi-day event over Labor Day weekend. It will showcase the works of more than three dozen black visual artists from across the country.
Entertainmentcolumbusmakesart.com

Outdoor Concerts, Festivals, Theater and More

I hope everyone had an enjoyable Labor Day weekend. We got to enjoy some time with family and friends – playing games outdoors, grilling, just being together. Well, now we’re entering the second week of the Columbus Makes Art Passport. Have you picked yours up yet? You can find all the details, including where to get pick up your passport, at ColumbusMakesArt.com/passport.
Visual Artnewhydeparkillustrated.com

Summer In Herricks Gets A Start With Art

Herricks elementary students dove into the world of art immediately after the school year concluded. Earlier this summer, an art camp held at the high school provided opportunities to explore various mediums and find inspiration in famous artists. Under the guidance of teachers Allyson Zebrowski, Maria Monda and Angela Raio,...
Nashville, TNWTVF

Tomato Art Fest 2021

Jack gave us a look at the art show at the annual Tomato Art Fest. The Tomato Art Fest 2021 is Friday, August 13 from 5pm-10pm and Saturday, August 14 from 9am-7pm in the Five Points area in East Nashville. Tomato Art Fest is free to attend and wide open to the public, uniting the community and its visiting guests for a day of inspired art, wacky contests, great live music, unique vendors, creative kid’s activities, favorite local food trucks, and a commitment to ensuring that the fest is green in every possible aspect and maintains Nashville and community traditions. Visit www.https://www.tomatoartfest.com/ for more details and follow @tomatoartfest on Instagram.
Visual Artdiablomag.com

Sculpture in the Garden

At its 27th annual show, the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery featured works from over 20 renowned Northern California artists. From June through August, guests admired sculptures, such as “Welcome Woman” by Leslie Safarik, and were also allowed to view the exhibit during the Evening Summer Strolls, which took place after-hours and included live music and beer and wine for purchase. Some of the stunning pieces on display were created by local artists, including Jeff Key, Catherine Daley, Karina Kudymova, and Judy Bolef Miller.
Festivalvisitbellevuewa.com

Labor Day Weekend Arts Festival & Marketplace

Downtown Bellevue will be transformed into a premier Arts Festival Marketplace during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend of September 4 – 6, 2021. Live music will be featured throughout the Arts Market Festival weekend. It will range from music around the world, including folk, blues, and flamenco guitar. Bellevue many excellent restaurants will feature weekend offers and specials in addition to the festival food trucks on-site.
Festivalblackfootvalleydispatch.com

Art & Music festival returns

The Lincoln Arts & Music Festival is set to return Aug. 14 and 15 after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. The event is scheduled to include music and other performances on Saturday and Sunday, alongside artists' booths, kids' activities and more. "We'll have three bands on Saturday," said...
Festivalouterbanksvoice.com

The OBX Arts & Craft Festival returns in September

This annual show features a superb variety of creations from 25 Outer Banks artists whose specialties include painting, pottery, jewelry, photography, glass, collage, wood and more. Admission to the show is free on both days and there is plenty of free parking. In addition to the handcrafted art, you can gather information about two local charities – N.E.S.T. and Beach Food Pantry – that participate in the show. A portion of artists’ entrance fees are donated to the charities. The Dare County Health Department will also be on-site with information about staying safe during Covid.
Chandler, AZchandleraz.gov

Explore the Arts in Chandler

There’s no question that Chandler is in tune with its artistic side. But, if you need more proof, join host Melina Zuniga and local contributors Peter Bugg, City of Chandler Visual Arts Coordinator, and Cynde Cerf, Marketing & Communication Coordinator for the Chandler Center for the Arts as they discuss the effort that goes into showcasing arts and culture in our city.
Festivalabc27.com

Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival

Spend the weekend enjoying beautifully hand-crafted items, local artisans, international food, and great music at Yorkfest! Hosted by the Parliament Arts Organization the multi-day event features over 60 local artist, hands-on art classes, mural installations and more! We learned all about the art focused event happening this weekend.
Blairsville, PAIndiana Gazette

Blairsville holds Knotweed Festival

The River Valley High School marching band helped kick off the annual Knotweed Festival during a parade in downtown Blairsville on Saturday. The community celebration included free concerts, historic tours, vendors, food and more.
LifestylePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Get the Red Out’ Street Fair September 2

A fun-filled event that will bring University of Central Missouri students and employees together with families from across the community, the 2021 Get the Red Out street fair is planned for 4 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. While Get the Red Out was canceled in 2020 due to the...
Visual Artmidfloridanewspapers.com

Getting creative with local art classes

Artisans is offering a variety of art classes at its new Mount Dora location, 139 E. Fourth Avenue. Two upcoming classes are Learn to Paint a Watercolor Floral – Negative Painting with Morna Strengholt on Sept. 4, and Learn to Paint Abstract Poppies with Alcohol Inks, taught by Korinne Carpino on Sept. 17.
Visual ArtHoya

The Art of Reopening: Exploring the Rise of Urban Street Art

Although widespread vaccination brings the reopening of art galleries across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has also left us with permanent reminders of a time when visual art seemed inaccessible. With museums shuttered indefinitely, the start of lockdown in March 2020 saw an increase in one type of artistic expression for which no gallery is necessary: street art.
Salt Lake City, UTdailyutahchronicle.com

Your Guide to The SLC Arts Scene

While the University of Utah has a myriad of opportunities for students interested in the arts, Salt Lake City itself presents a vibrant local arts scene for incoming students looking to call this place home. As the urban hub for the state, Salt Lake is a focal point for everything from ballet to new-age immersive art exhibits and boasts an exciting array of museums, theaters, concert venues and festivals. As the city has grown into a small but bustling metropolitan area, the chance to play host to and cultivate world-class artists has arrived.

Comments / 0

Community Policy