Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wicomico County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wicomico by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wicomico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WICOMICO AND NORTHEASTERN DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Federalsburg to near Hebron, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Wicomico and northeastern Dorchester Counties, including the following locations... Galestown, Mardela Springs, Brookview, Eldorado and East New Market. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hebron, MD
County
Wicomico County, MD
City
Brookview, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Federalsburg, MD
City
Eldorado, MD
City
Mardela Springs, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Guadalupe, north central Wilson, central Bexar and southwestern Comal Counties through 430 PM CDT At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bulverde to Universal City to near New Berlin. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Canyon Lake, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills and Bulverde. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD PARISHES At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Harvey, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Terrytown, Woodmere, Meraux, Poydras, Violet and Estelle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kearny and Dudleyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park East and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 448 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Three Points, or 15 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles north of Ute Lake State Park, or 24 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Caldwell County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Hays County in south central Texas North central Guadalupe County in south central Texas Northeastern Comal County in south central Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buda, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Bear Creek, Zorn, Driftwood, Manchaca, Mountain City, Hays, Hunter and San Marcos Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cimarron FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY At 637 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in Felt and along U.S. Highway 56 to the northeast of Felt. Some locations that will experience flooding include Felt.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Safford Regional Airport, Roper Lake State Park, Central and Swift Trail Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Hudspeth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTY At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Hudspeth County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 425 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain is diminishing over leeward Big Island, though isolated heavy showers continue to fall at a rates up to 1 inch per hour between Kailua-Kona and Waikoloa. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kona International Airport and Waikoloa Beach. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding persists.
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 425 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain is diminishing over leeward Big Island, though isolated heavy showers continue to fall at a rates up to 1 inch per hour between Kailua-Kona and Waikoloa. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kona International Airport and Waikoloa Beach. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding persists.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicates that thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Radar precipitation estimates indicate that between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen along portions of East Old Spanish Trail Road and South Pistol Hill Road. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy