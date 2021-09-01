Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides up to 3 feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 6:43 AM and 7:46 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/07 PM 4.8 2.4 3.1 1-2 Minor 02/05 AM 4.5 2.1 2.4 1 Minor 02/08 PM 0.9 -1.5 -0.9 0 None 03/08 AM 2.4 -0.0 -0.1 0 None 03/08 PM 2.2 -0.2 0.4 0 None 04/09 AM 3.1 0.7 0.5 0 None