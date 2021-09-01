Cancel
Harford County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides up to 3 feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 6:43 AM and 7:46 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/07 PM 4.8 2.4 3.1 1-2 Minor 02/05 AM 4.5 2.1 2.4 1 Minor 02/08 PM 0.9 -1.5 -0.9 0 None 03/08 AM 2.4 -0.0 -0.1 0 None 03/08 PM 2.2 -0.2 0.4 0 None 04/09 AM 3.1 0.7 0.5 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD PARISHES At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Harvey, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Terrytown, Woodmere, Meraux, Poydras, Violet and Estelle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Guadalupe, north central Wilson, central Bexar and southwestern Comal Counties through 430 PM CDT At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bulverde to Universal City to near New Berlin. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Canyon Lake, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills and Bulverde. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park East and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 425 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain is diminishing over leeward Big Island, though isolated heavy showers continue to fall at a rates up to 1 inch per hour between Kailua-Kona and Waikoloa. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kona International Airport and Waikoloa Beach. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding persists.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park East and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 448 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Three Points, or 15 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 559 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning has been extended another hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 21:43:00 SST Expires: 2021-09-06 09:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 13 feet with locally higher sets will impact south and east facing shores of all islands. * TIMING...through Tuesday * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 944 PO ASO SA SETEMA 5 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu ma e maualuluga atu i taimi o le aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lua. * AAFIAGA...E malolosi le aave o le sami ma e ono solo nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Aroostook A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Aroostook County through 430 PM EDT At 329 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dickey, or over Allagash, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Allagash, Allagash Township, Dickey, Saint Francis and Saint John. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Aroostook A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Aroostook County through 415 PM EDT At 314 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Clayton Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deboullie Mountain, Allagash Township and Round Pond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND EASTERN ST. CHARLES PARISHES At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Avondale, Gretna, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Bridge City and Waggaman.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will decrease by several degrees on Tuesday but then increase again for Wednesday through Friday.
Clinton County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Clinton and northeastern Franklin Counties through 415 PM EDT At 338 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Merrill, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Saranac, Merrill, Jericho, Dannemora, Lyon Mountain, West Chazy, West Beekmantown, Chazy Lake, Alder Bend, Morrisonville, Cadyville, West Plattsburgh, Ellenburg Mountain, Miner Lake State Park, Harrigan, Ellenburg Center and Brainardsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

