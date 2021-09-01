10 Best Substitutes For Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is an incredibly versatile ingredient with small curds of dairy, a creamy texture, and a very mild flavor. The mildness of cottage cheese means it can be used to transform either a sweet or savory dish, as it largely just adds some texture and creaminess while taking on the flavor of whatever you mix with it. With the addition of things like sugar, vanilla extract, citrus zest, or jam, it can make a tasty dessert. Or, add in fragrant fresh herbs and a pungent dose of garlic and you have a great filling for pasta or a layer for lasagna. The options are truly endless with this star ingredient.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0