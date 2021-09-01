Cancel
SNAP benefit set to increase providing more dollars for low-income families to spend on food when pandemic relief expires

By Editorial Calendar
nashvillemedicalnews.com
 8 days ago

The Tennessee Justice Center applauds USDA for its reevaluation and cost adjustment of the Thrifty Food Plan, a measure that is used to calculate the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit allotment. SNAP (food stamps) is the nation's first line of defense against hunger and this increase will help to ensure that hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans across the state can better afford food.

