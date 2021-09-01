SNAP benefit set to increase providing more dollars for low-income families to spend on food when pandemic relief expires

In the towns of Augusta and Manchester, Maine, residents facing food insecurity can walk through their local food bank like they’re walking through a supermarket. At the Augusta Food Bank, participants can select meat, dairy, produce, and other foods from the food bank just like they’re shopping, but never face a cashier or check-out line. The food bank fully reopened July 12, officials said, just as need in the area started to increase. During the pandemic, the food bank was open, only with fewer items.