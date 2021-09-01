Cancel
Environment

Humidity goes away Thursday

By Frank Johnson
wbtw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will clear tomorrow with lower humidity moving in. A cold front will move through tonight, and it will stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will still be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow will be cooler than it has been with highs in the 80s, and the humidity will lower through the day. High pressure will bring us comfortable, nice weather Friday and Saturday with sunshine and comfortable humidity. Winds will turn around to the south on Sunday, and the humidity will return. Some spots will warm to around 90 on Sunday. A weak cold front will move into the area and stall Monday and Tuesday. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms, and it will stay warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Another front will bring a chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday.

