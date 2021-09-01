Cancel
U.S. construction spending is on the rise — for now

By Cordilia James
therealdeal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. construction industry can thank residential projects for an increase in spending. Yet, the uptick may prove short-lived. U.S. construction spending rose 9 percent in July from the prior year to $1.57 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Commerce Department’s most recent report. The bulk came in residential construction spending, which jumped 26.5 percent. Nonresidential construction spending dropped 4.2 percent.

