Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Fire Health Institutes leader. Animal experimentation is cruel and fails to help human beings | Opinion

By Alka Chandna
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Institutes of Health (NIH) is our nation’s foremost medical research authority, charged with the lofty and admirable goal of seeking scientific knowledge to “enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.” But under the leadership of Director Francis Collins, the agency has repeatedly failed in this mission and squandered billions in taxpayer money.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Scientific Research#Nih#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Study illuminates origins of lung cancer in never smokers

A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking has found that a majority of these tumors arise from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body. This study was conducted by an international team led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and describes for the first time three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.
Women's Healthhealio.com

Challenge study demonstrates women experience worse flu outcomes

A challenge study demonstrated that women are more likely than men to be symptomatic and have more symptoms of influenza. “We were drawn into this topic after Sabra L. Klein, PhD, who is also a co-author on the paper, gave a presentation on sex differences in influenza at NIH. There are data, in both animal and human studies, characterizing differences between the biological sexes in outcomes with influenza disease,” Luca T. Giurgea, MD, a clinical fellow in the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases Clinical Studies Unit at the NIH and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Healio.
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Drug Used To Fight Tumors in Animals May Be Effective in Treating COVID-19

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have discovered that a drug used to fight tumors in animals might be effective against many types of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Scientists from the University of Chicago have found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. The drug, which has undergone...
Animalsstarpublications.online

Animals’ reactions can help humans

Canaries used to be common in mines. They were used from about 1913 until the 1980s. They were more sensitive to carbon monoxide than the miners were. If carbon monoxide was present they would be the first ones to die. This would serve as a warning to miners. Fortunately, they have been replaced by real carbon monoxide detectors.
Kansas Stateksal.com

KSU Grant For Tick Disease Rocky Vaccine

Roman Ganta, director of the Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, has received a $3.681 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue his longtime work on tick-borne diseases. The grant supports Ganta’s research into vaccine development for...
CancerThe Jewish Press

Israeli Researchers Show that ‘Silent Mutations’ Can Predict Development of Cancer

Israeli researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Zimin Institute for Engineering Solutions Advancing Better Lives at Tel Aviv University have been able to predict both the type of cancer and patients’ survival probability based on silent mutations in cancer genomes, a proof of concept that may well save lives in the future.
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19: An innovative candidate vaccine shows efficacy in preclinical models

As the the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues worldwide, research is ongoing to improve the vaccines available and develop new, effective, and innovative candidates to fight the pandemic and its variants and protect as many people as possible. Researchers from Inserm and Université Paris-Est Créteil at the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI), along with their counterparts from CEA and Université Paris-Saclay, have developed a vaccine targeting key immune system cells called dendritic cells. It has been shown to be effective in preclinical models, inducing a protective immune response against the virus. To begin with, the researchers believe that this vaccine could be useful for convalescent or already vaccinated people whose immune response has started to decline, in order to "boost" their immunity. Clinical trials in humans are expected to begin in 2022. The findings of this research will be published on 1 September 2021 Nature Communications.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Women's Healthpittsburghmagazine.com

Women’s Health is Human Health

Hear about recent advancements in women’s health and how medical science is improving women’s lives as part of a virtual presentation with Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation. Suggested Donation: $20 – 100% of proceeds benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation. How to connect: Zoom information will be sent to ticket...
Sciencesingularityhub.com

Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine for HIV Is Starting Human Trials

Before 2020, many of us had never heard of mRNA. With the development of Covid-19 vaccines dependent on this molecule, though, mention of it was all over the news. In early August, the US reached the milestone of 70 percent of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Covid was the first disease mRNA therapeutics tackled, and given the success of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at preventing severe cases of the virus, it won’t be the last.
Sciencefox35orlando.com

Convalescent plasma for COVID-19: Study says treatment of no benefit to most

WASHINGTON - The final results of a clinical trial show convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients with COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced Wednesday. Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for convalescent plasma in hospitalized...
CancerMedicalXpress

Possible viable treatment for human brain cancer

A team of researchers at Texas A&M University, Northwestern University, and ImmunoGenesis has discovered a treatment for glioblastoma that has promising implications for the human version of the aggressive cancer form that grows in the brain. Published today in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Building a better vaccine for SARS-CoV-2

Previous research has shown that the spike (S) protein of -CoV-2 binds to a host cell receptor, facilitating viral entry. Research has also shown that SARS-CoV-2 variants that lose the furin cleavage site at the spike protein (S gene mutants) emerge rapidly during propagation in Vero cells (lineage of cells used in cell cultures).
Medical ScienceMedscape News

Convalescent Plasma Didn't Help High-Risk COVID Patients: NIH

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A study says convalescent plasma did not stop the progression of COVID-19 in high-risk patients when given during the first few weeks of their symptoms, the National Institutes of Health said in a news release. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy