Week 1 of the college football season is a mixed bag of opportunity and discovery for teams and fans across the country. For some, Week 1 (and the odd carve-out of early-season skirmishes we call Week 0) is a tune-up, an opportunity to revel in the pageantry, seeing your favorite players and new faces don the school colors and take the field, while for others, Week 1 is trial by fire, a clash with a respected foe with implications for season-long narratives and possibilities. In Week 1, some teams find themselves, seeing their offseason plans come to fruition, and others find that their aspirations may be further out of reach than previously considered.