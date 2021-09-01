Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars used vaccination status to consider roster cuts, NFLPA investigating

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars coach Urban Meyer admitted Tuesday that they took account of a player's vaccination status as one of the factors in trimming their roster down to the required 53-player limit. The NFL Players Association is launching an investigation because the NFL does not restrict unvaccinated players from...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Nflpa#Vaccinations#American Football#Nflpa#Covid#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBig Cat Country

Predicting the Jaguars’ 53-man roster ahead of final NFL cuts

Perhaps one of the worst days in the NFL preseason schedule, final cuts are set to be made by Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 4:00 p.m. ET. That’s when Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, his staff, along with general manager Trent Baalke will get together to make the tough decisions in order to craft the team’s ideal 53-man roster ahead of its Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.
NFLPosted by
Deadline

Vaccination Status Denied As Factor In NFL Cuts, As Jacksonville Jaguars Walk Back Coach’s Statement

UPDATE: The Jacksonville Jaguars have walked back a controversial statement by head coach Urban Meyer, who said that vaccine status was a “decision-maker” in the makeup of his team’s final roster. Meyer cited the risks associated with unvaccinated players under the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols. “Everyone was considered,” Meyer said on Tuesday via ESPN. “That was part of the [considerations such as] production, let’s start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.” The NFL Players Association said it has launched an investigation into Meyer after the remarks. The Jaguars...
NFL850wftl.com

Vaccination status taken into account during Jacksonville Jaguars cuts

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer says that the vaccination status of is players was taken into account while deciding which players would make the roster this year. All NFL teams were required to cut down their roster to 53 players ahead of the regular season by Tuesday. Considering it...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brett Favre Says 1 NFL Quarterback Is Most Like Him

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre was known as a “gunslinger.” The former Green Bay Packers quarterback never seemed to find a pass he didn’t like. Favre was fearless – and at times reckless – over the course of his Hall of Fame career. While the NFL has become even more...
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For The Raiders

General manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden are heading into their third season together with the Raiders organization. Through their first two years, this GM/HC pair have failed to earn a playoff berth on each occasion — notching a combined 15-17 record. On Wednesday, Mayock told reporters that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy