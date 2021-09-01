Cancel
Foreign Policy

Pfluger Introduces Bill to Assess Threat of Freed Terrorists

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s reckless and chaotic Afghanistan evacuation led to the Taliban releasing thousands of known and jailed terrorists from prisons in Afghanistan. There is no doubt in my mind that this failure by the Biden Administration has emboldened ISIS and Al Qaeda, who are sure to be plotting the next attack on American soil. My legislation delivers critical answers on who these prisoners are and who they are associated with to help understand the threat they pose, as well as our ability to respond. The chaotic evacuation and continuing crisis at the southern border has made our country less safe and less secure. As the Ranking Member on the Intelligence and Counterterrorism subcommittee, I am committed to holding the Biden Administration’s feet to the fire to provide a clear picture of any and all future threats to the Homeland.

