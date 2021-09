It’s common knowledge that Dennis Schroder’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. He struggled to really make an impact in their backcourt and was basically non-existent in the playoffs. While he made the foolish decision of turning down an $84 million deal from the team, he ultimately settled for a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics this summer. As far as Anthony Davis is concerned though, he’s happy that Schroder is gone and Rajon Rondo is back.