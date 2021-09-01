Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

See former Saints QB's message to New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

By Jeff Nowak
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeddy Bridgewater only spent two seasons in New Orleans, but even the most casual observer could tell the connection was stronger than the time. After a year spent with the Carolina Panthers, the former Saints quarterback has been named the starter for the Denver Broncos. But he took a moment to share a message to his former home as it picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida tore through the state and left much of south Louisiana in the dark.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#Saints Qb#The Carolina Panthers#The Denver Broncos#Tcu#The Green Bay Packers#Tiaa Bank Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Drew Brees comments on the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation

Jameis Winston has been announced as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. It was reported on Friday morning that Winston had won the quarterback job over the versatile veteran Taysom Hill. Longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired in the offseason. On Sunday Night Football in the final week of the preseason, Drew Brees gave insight into what he thinks of the Saints’ quarterback situation.
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Saints? WR Marquez Callaway Breakout Season? | New Orleans Saints Rumors

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Saints? Jameis Winston is the starter, but the Saints also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on the roster as backup options. Could Cam Newton be another QB weapon for Sean Payton's Offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Saints rumors. Marquez Callaway has the chance to go from a 2020 undrafted free agent, to one of the most exciting offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLBleacher Report

Predicting When Each Rookie QB Will Make His 1st Start in 2021

Ten quarterbacks were selected in the 2021 NFL draft, but only a handful will be making their first career starts when the regular season begins next week. Even some of the quarterbacks taken early won't be starting in their openers. Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers (the third signal-caller off the board) seemingly failed to earn the QB1 job this offseason, while Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears (the fourth signal-caller selected) will be backing up veteran Andy Dalton in Week 1.
NFLBleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2021 NFL Season Begins

The past couple of weeks have provided a reminder that trades can come together quickly in the NFL. With roster cuts looming, the New England Patriots dealt running back Sony Michel, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Cincinnati Bengals traded center Billy Price—and those are just some of the more noteworthy trades.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Gets Another Shot In NFL, Re-Signs With New Orleans Saints

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan is back on an NFL roster. Hogan, who was released by the Saints last week as part of the team’s roster cuts, is re-signing with New Orleans ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 season. After a brief retirement from football where he tried his hand at pro lacrosse, Hogan is getting another shot in the NFL, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He was impressive for the Saints during training camp and the preseason, and given New Orleans’ depleted receiving corps, the 33-year-old Hogan will likely have a role in Week...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Drew Brees Sends Special Message to New Orleans and Rest of Louisiana as Hurricane Ida Approaches

Drew Brees, although he retired from the Saints, still is one of the most recognizable New Orleans residents in the city. So imagine what Drew Brees was feeling Sunday, with his adopted hometown in the path of monster Hurricane Ida. The storm was upgraded to a category four storm Sunday morning, with sustained winds of 150 mph. If she gains seven more miles in wind strength, Ida could reach cat five, the highest hurricane classification.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Saints re-sign veteran WR Chris Hogan

The Saints were looking to add some depth at receiver this summer after Michael Thomas underwent ankle surgery in June and will miss the early portion of the 2021 season. In five games with the New York Jets last season, Hogan caught 14 passes for 118 yards. After the campaign, he declared for the PLL Draft and went undrafted before signing a contract with the Cannons Lacrosse Club before being traded to the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.
NFL247Sports

Jameis Winston: CBS says Saints QB could shift balance of power in NFL

A new era of New Orleans Saints football is set to begin as Jameis Winston prepares to take over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. While some are skeptical that Winston can find himself once again with the Saints, CBS Sports’ Jason la Canfora believes the decision to move forward with Winston is one that could shift the balance of power in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy