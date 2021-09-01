Cancel
Wyoming State

Equality Map Provides Data on LGBTQ Support by Wyoming Businesses

By Sam Haut
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an effort to showcase businesses that are supportive of the LGBTQ community, the Equality Map is a resource that lists businesses, mostly in Wyoming, which back that community. Started in 2018 by local business owner Travis Glasgow, the map currently lists a little under 200 businesses in Casper and...

k2radio.com

