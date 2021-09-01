Equality Map Provides Data on LGBTQ Support by Wyoming Businesses

Mayor Eric Johnson on Wednesday issued a proclamation declaring September 2021 as “LGBTQ Business Month” in Dallas. Mayor Johnson issued the proclamation to highlight and promote the city’s LGBTQ-owned businesses, which are vital to the Dallas economy. The mayor gave the proclamation Thursday to the North Texas Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Chamber of Commerce. Here is the text of Mayor Johnson’s proclamation: “WHEREAS, the North Texas Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Chamber of Commerce, under the guidance of its Board of Directors, works to create and expand business opportunities in the LGBTQ community; and WHEREAS, the Chamber has been a vital partner in the City’s efforts to make Dallas a more equitable and inclusive city, earning it a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index for six consecutive years; and WHEREAS, Dallas continues to be a beacon of hope for LGBTQ people, boasting the largest LGBTQ+ population of any city in the State of Texas; and WHEREAS, the combined buying power of the LGBTQ population in the City of Dallas is more than $4 billion; and WHEREAS, the number of LGBT-owned business in the City of Dallas is estimated at 4,000 with a gross output in excess of $1.5 billion; and WHEREAS, the North Texas Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Chamber of Commerce has worked to achieve equality through business for more than fifteen years. NOW, THEREFORE, I, ERIC JOHNSON, Mayor of the City of Dallas, do hereby proclaim September 2021 as LGBTQ BUSINESS MONTH in the City of Dallas, Texas.” — Tristin Hallman.