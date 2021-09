Covid-19 cases among school-age children — most of whom are not old enough to be vaccinated — continue to rise in Allegheny County, officials said Wednesday. On Wednesday, 45 children age 18 and under were reported to have tested positive for the virus in the previous 24 hours. It included eight children aged 4 or under, 21 aged 5 to 12, and 16 aged 13 to 18.