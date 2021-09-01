Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Paul Sullivan: Is this the worst team in Cubs history? Not yet -- but there's still time to pass these 6 on the all-time list.

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon accepting my newly created role as senior Chicago Cubs losing streak expert back in early July, I had no idea how much work it would entail. The Cubs lost their 11th straight game on my first day on the job, only three shy of the franchise record of 14 consecutive losses at the start of the 1997 season. That stretch of bad baseball led to the sell-off of stars, but not before they contributed to the start of a 12-game losing streak that included the final loss by Jake Arrieta as a Cub and his epitaph for the 2021 season: “I’d love for you to take your mask off.”

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Arrieta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nbc Sports Chicago#National League#The St Louis Cardinals#2021 Chicago Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
MLBwgnradio.com

Is the current Cubs lineup the worst of all time?

Rick Kaempfer, author of Every Cub Ever, joins John Landecker to answer the tough question: Just how bad is the current Cubs roster? They look back on some of the worst teams the Cubs have ever fielded and whether or not the 2021 team will join that not so illustrious history.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Back by popular demand after the Labor Day holiday, here’s a look at how many of the former Cubs traded away at this year’s deadline performed over the last several games. In the last update, I noted Báez’ (and other Mets players) little “thumbs-down” kerfuffle with Mets fans. The very...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs are on another streak…a winning one

If the Chicago Cubs ever want to consider a name change, how about Chicago Streaks?. Their 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds Monday ran the team’s streak of victories to seven. They swept a four-game weekend series with Pittsburgh, and before that took two straight from the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Codi Heuer continues to rebuild himself with the Chicago Cubs

Jed Hoyer’s decision to trade All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox has already paid off decently for the Chicago Cubs. Kimbrel did not factor in the Cubs’ long-term future, but the two assets Hoyer got back from the Sox surely do. While Nick Madrigal is the centerpiece of...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Make Roster Move, Placing Michael Hermosillo on 10-Day Injured List

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move prior to Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, placing outfielder Michael Hermosillo on the 10-day injured list. Hermosillo is hitting .194 with three home runs and seven RBI’s in 16 games for the Cubs so far this season. Prior to his recall earlier this summer, he had been one of the hottest hitters in the Cubs’ system, with a .306 batting average, 10 home runs and 29 RBI’s in 43 games with Triple-A Iowa this season.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sampson expected to start for the Cubs against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (73-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-75, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +143, Reds -166; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs activate Bote; Wicks makes debut

Before Monday's game, the Cubs activated David Bote from the injured list and designated Andrew Romine for assignment. Bote injured his right ankle during batting practice before the Aug. 27 game against the White Sox when he accidentally stepped on a ball while running. Bote, who has hit .202 with...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Another Day, Another Hermosillo-Less Lineup

With six in a row, the Cubs have matched their season-high winning streak. And although the Reds present a tougher challenge than either the Twins or the Pirates, the Cubs have some advantages: (1) these games are at Wrigley, (2) the Cubs have a few really hot hitters at the moment, (3) Willson Contreras is back, and (4) Justin Steele (a lefty) is on the mound against a Reds team that really hates facing lefties. Here’s the lineup for the opener against the Reds.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willson Contreras catching for Cubs Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Willson Contreras as their starting catching for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras will handle catching duties and bat cleanup for the Cubs Monday, while Robinson Chirinos takes a seat. Contreras has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: This is why the 2021 team deserves some credit

The Chicago Cubs gave up on their season when they traded away Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Anthony Rizzo. Most people thought they would at least keep one of the three but they moved them all. The 2016 World Series champions as you know them are now nothing short of memory. They have moved on. However, the players that still remain deserve a lot of credit for the way that they have played in the second half.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Bote Returns to the Starting Lineup, Contreras Leads Off

UPDATE: Jason Heyward is out, Alfonso Rivas is in, Patrick Wisdom shifts to right and Rivas covers left field. Original post follows. Wade Miley shut the Cubs out the last time he faced them in mid-August, with seven strikeouts and just one walk over 7.0 IP. But maybe this group will have some more luck with a lengthy winning streak on the line.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jason Heyward (hamstring) scratched for Cubs Tuesday; Alfonso Rivas enters

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward has been removed from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heyward is dealing with "right hamstring cramping," so he's been pulled from the lineup. Alfonzo Rivas will take over, getting the nod in left field while batting seventh against Reds starter Wade Miley.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds carve out 4-3 win against Cubs behind Wade Miley, Jonathan India

Early socked dingers from Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos gave the Cincinnati Reds an immediate lead in the second game of their series against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field, the two 1st inning dingers finally, mercifully ending the Reds streak of allowing their opponents to score the game’s initial run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy