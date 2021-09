One of the things I look for in the preseason is improvement from the first to the second. The Miami Dolphins showed a lot of improvement from the first game to the second game last weekend. Due to their only being 3 preseason games compared to 4 in previous years, the Dolphins seemed to treat this as their dress rehearsal in which they played their starter, especially on offense for a half. The Dolphins this week were much more efficient on offense against the Atlanta Falcons as compared to their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.