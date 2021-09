Colleges and universities across the Inland Empire are investing in the region through new entrepreneurship programs. The hoped-for dividend? A dramatically improved economy. In recent years, programs designed to promote entrepreneurship and foster innovation have been established or expanded at Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State San Bernardino, UC Riverside and the University of La Verne. The goal is to turn out students who will establish new businesses and perhaps bring whole new industries into the region. Also, administrators hope the programs will draw businesses attracted to the resources that universities offer, including highly educated, highly skilled workers.