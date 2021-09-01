Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

David Murphy: Ben Simmons had an opportunity to grow with the Sixers. No one should be surprised he passed.

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Nobody who watched Ben Simmons play basketball this postseason should be surprised that he has decided to take the easy way out. Courage is not something that can be developed in an offseason. Rest and relaxation cannot cure its absence. The guy who passed up that wide open...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks#Lsu#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Related
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS BEN SIMMONS: ‘I NEED SOMEONE TO MAKE ME ACCOUNTABLE’!

Jackie MacMullan just retired from ESPN after a Hall of Fame reporting and writing career that started at the Boston Globe. She was insightful and knew her stuff, as she showed in a 2020 piece about Ben Simmons:. Simmons stoically absorbed the wrath of Kevin Boyle — his favorite coach...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAchatsports.com

What will Happen if the Sixers decide not to trade Ben Simmons?

It has been no big secret that the Sixers have been shopping point guard Ben Simmons all summer with a heavy asking price. Daryl Morey and his front office have been turning down deal after deal, waiting for the right opportunity to send Simmons to a new home. However, as time has gone on and with training camp swiftly approaching, one can only wonder: What will happen if Ben Simmons stays on the Sixers?
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Score 23-25 Points A Game If He Shot 75-80% On Free Throws

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.
NBANBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant dunk, Ben Simmons hit a 3 in open run (VIDEO)

Chris Johnson is one of the better-known trainers working with NBA players in the offseason. Players flood his gym and there are some entertaining open runs at his place in Los Angeles. Highlights from a recent run — with Ja Morant skying to finish an alley-oop, and even Ben Simmons...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAchatsports.com

3 trades that send Ben Simmons to the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. In recent days, it’s become clear the Memphis Grizzlies have made Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks available in the trade market, according to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: This Ben Simmons trade is as bad as they come

Ben Simmons has been involved in plenty of trade talk over the offseason and with Simmons allegedly saying he won’t report to camp, it seems he’s forcing the 76ers hand. With him now demanding a trade, it’d be fair to say that the 76ers have no more ground to demand the huge price that 76ers GM Elton Brand and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey had been demanding.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ben Simmons Drama: "Philly Fans Gave Up On Him..."

The Ben Simmons saga has been the story of the NBA for weeks now. After yet another embarrassing playoff performance, the Sixers are under more pressure than ever before to blow up their core. Considering it is Simmons' offensive struggles that have hurt the team the most so far, it...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Sixers Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

When you think about the San Antonio Spurs franchise as a whole, it is hard to overlook the fact that they have always been winners and one of the NBA’s best organizations in terms of sustained success. However, the end of an era has come in San Antonio and these...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Ben Simmons and the Sixers Can Both Win

The Ben Simmons Saga in Philadelphia is now entering its fourth month of agony. A situation that (this time, at least) started with Simmons’s flummoxing playoff series against the Hawks, included his teammates and coach wondering aloud about his postseason utility, and quickly entered a full-blown trade watch, is seemingly close to reaching a breaking point. This week, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported Simmons “no longer wants to be a Sixer” and is threatening to skip training camp, which begins Sept. 28. This makes sense considering Simmons has been shopped around like an old couch on Craigslist for practically the entire summer. Though even as tensions rise and with the season now only a little over a month away, there’s still time for both the Sixers and Simmons to come out the other side of this experience in better positions.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The reason Sixers should NOT trade Ben Simmons yet, according to Jalen Rose

If the Philadelphia 76ers really want to trade Ben Simmons, as has been the talk all offseason long, then Jalen Rose thinks they may have to wait for a bit. Simmons appears to be firm on wanting to be traded away from the Sixers, and Philly seems to feel the same way. However, the team’s asking price for the Australian playmaker remains sky-high, which is why no team is willing to do the deal with them.
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons Could Be Fined $1.3 Million If He Misses Sixers Training Camp

Ben Simmons is trying to put the Philadelphia 76ers against the wall. According to the latest reports, he formally requested to be traded and informed the team that he wouldn't attend training camp. By doing that, not only did he completely sank his trade value but also, he'd be in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy