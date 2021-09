Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg is a fairly private guy compared to many YouTubers and Twitch streamers of his size, especially when it comes to making content. However, every once in a while he provides a window into his life via his Instagram, and that's exactly what he did this week for him and his wife Mariza's 10-year anniversary. To this end, PewDiePie shared a couple of photos of how he and Mariza celebrated the anniversary. If you haven't seen the post, it shows a day that looks like it was pulled straight from a Nicolas Sparks romance movie. And as you would expect, the post quickly went viral, earning nearly 3.4 million likes and nearly 15,400 likes in two days.