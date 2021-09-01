Cancel
Mullin attempts to go to Afghanistan

By STAFF REPORTS
Claremore Daily Progress
Claremore Daily Progress
 5 days ago
Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin, District 2 Oklahoma, is in the spotlight after reports surfaced that he tried traveling to Afghanistan for an unauthorized evacuation endeavor of five American citizens.

According to the Washington Post, Mullin requested help from U.S. Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim in transporting a "large sum of cash" into Dushanbe, Tajikistan, but was denied due to the country’s currency restrictions.

Mullin reportedly told the embassy in Tajikistan his plan was to hire a helicopter to rescue a woman and her four children from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

No information is yet available as to where the "large sum of cash" came from.

Embassy staff say they were threatened by Mullin after he was told they could not assist him in bringing that much money into the country. Mullin spokeswoman Meredith Blanford released a statement saying the congressman was "completely safe."

“He and the Office of Oklahoma’s 2nd District will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all of Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned," the statement read.

The statement also said this was the only comment Mullin would have at this time.

In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, however, Mullin said he was headed home.

“Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes. Is the mission continuing, yes. Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes, because it wasn’t safe to be communicating,” Mullin wrote.

Mullin’s attempt to travel to the country comes on the heels of an unauthorized trip to Afghanistan by Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., last week, which was deemed a public relations stunt by State Department officials. Moulton and Meijer are ex-military personnel, whereas Mullin is not.

This was also Mullin’s second try at entering Afghanistan, as he traveled to Greece last week and requested permission from the Department of Defense to visit Kabul, but was denied by the Pentagon.

The reports come after the U.S. removed the last of its troop from Afghanistan on Monday, with more than 120,000 people – U.S. citizens, interpreters, at-risk Afghans – evacuated from the country and fewer than 200 American citizens remaining.

