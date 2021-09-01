Amazon Is Hiring More Than 800 Workers in LA

Amazon will be adding hundreds of jobs across Southern California as it begins a nationwide hiring spree under newly appointed CEO Andy Jassy.

The Seattle-based company announced Wednesday that it is hiring more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs across the U.S. — including more than 800 openings in Los Angeles and 1,400 across Southern California, Amazon spokesperson Jordan Deagle said in an email.

Jassy, who was appointed in July CEO after founder Jeff Bezos stepped down, told Reuters that the job push is part of a desire to keep up with demand in the retail, cloud and advertising industries, as well as to build staffing for Project Kuiper, Amazon's satellite project.

The new jobs are concentrated in entertainment, software development and marketing, Deagle said, though the company is hiring across most sectors. Many of Amazon's 40,000 openings will be based out of Amazon's "HQ," its primary Seattle headquarters, and "HQ2," its newly built secondary headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, he added.

The spree comes amid a rise in job openings. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report found that job openings rose to its highest level in June since before the COVID-19 pandemic, though Deagle declined to comment on whether Amazon's hiring was connected to broader trends in the job market.

Amazon has hired more than 450,000 workers since the start of the pandemic, according to the company.

It is also hosting its annual virtual "Career Day" on September 15, aimed at giving candidates more information about Amazon's hiring process.