Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Amazon Is Hiring More Than 800 Workers in LA

By Bernard Mendez
Posted by 
dot.LA
dot.LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BZWv_0bjqE4vW00

Amazon will be adding hundreds of jobs across Southern California as it begins a nationwide hiring spree under newly appointed CEO Andy Jassy.

The Seattle-based company announced Wednesday that it is hiring more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs across the U.S. — including more than 800 openings in Los Angeles and 1,400 across Southern California, Amazon spokesperson Jordan Deagle said in an email.

Jassy, who was appointed in July CEO after founder Jeff Bezos stepped down, told Reuters that the job push is part of a desire to keep up with demand in the retail, cloud and advertising industries, as well as to build staffing for Project Kuiper, Amazon's satellite project.

The new jobs are concentrated in entertainment, software development and marketing, Deagle said, though the company is hiring across most sectors. Many of Amazon's 40,000 openings will be based out of Amazon's "HQ," its primary Seattle headquarters, and "HQ2," its newly built secondary headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, he added.

The spree comes amid a rise in job openings. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report found that job openings rose to its highest level in June since before the COVID-19 pandemic, though Deagle declined to comment on whether Amazon's hiring was connected to broader trends in the job market.

Amazon has hired more than 450,000 workers since the start of the pandemic, according to the company.

It is also hosting its annual virtual "Career Day" on September 15, aimed at giving candidates more information about Amazon's hiring process.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
848
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Advertising#Reuters#Project Kuiper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

On-Demand Disability Care Startup Joshin Arrives in LA

A new health care startup in L.A. aims to make getting caregiving as easy as getting a ride, food, groceries or laundry done on demand. Joshin vets and trains caregivers for disabled individuals and connects them through its app with specific caregiving jobs posted by families in need. The service launched this week in Los Angeles, along with Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City and Seattle. The families can use the app to create structured, specific care plans for their loved ones while they're gone and schedule regular appointments.
Texas StatePosted by
dot.LA

Lyft, Uber Pledge To Cover $10,000 Fees for Drivers Who Violate Texas Abortion Ban

Lyft and Uber will cover the legal fees of any drivers fined for violating a Texas abortion law. The two California ride hailing services waded into what has long been a divisive issue a day after the Supreme Court allowed Texas to pass a law banning most abortions in the state. The Texas law threatens anyone who helps women obtain abortions. That includes drivers, who face $10,000 fines.
Video GamesPosted by
dot.LA

Why Kippo CEO David Park Sees Social Gaming as the New Way to Date

Kippo, a startup that makes a dating app for gamers was created by an ex-Wall Street trader and Raya engineer whose codes helped predict the success of stocks. But David Park said Kippo doesn't believe in algorithms. The dating app for gamers lets users sign up to create profiles where they can highlight their favorite games, astrology signs and even has their type of personality. The app matches users, who can then chat and play games with each other. Although it's free, there's a $9.99 premium version.
PoliticsPosted by
dot.LA

Q&A: What Overturning Prop 22 Could Mean for the Future of the Gig Economy

Labor advocates got a major win last month when a California Superior Court judge ruled Proposition 22—the controversial ballot initiative that allowed ride share companies to keep classifying drivers as independent contractors rather than employees—was in fact unconstitutional. Prop 22 was passed in November of 2020 in response to California...
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

Save the Date: THE DOT.LA 2021 SUMMIT

We are thrilled to announce the dot.LA Summit. Join us October 28th & 29th for the dot.LA Summit, with an all-star lineup of speakers. The dot.LA Summit will feature a curated selection of disruptive and innovative L.A.-based startups, keynote speakers and panelists made up of founders, CEOs and C-level executives working in tech, media, entertainment and healthcare.
HomelessPosted by
dot.LA

This App Hopes to Build a Support System for Homeless Angelenos — On Their Terms

Days after Doug Weber signed up for the Samaritan app at the suggestion of his case worker, he received his first donations — about $80 in total. Weber found himself homeless in L.A. for six years after he says he was jilted by a business partner who ran away with his savings. He then found himself at the mercy of several persistent health problems. He was able to find temporary housing through a local nonprofit and get set up to receive food stamps, but for anything else, he relied on the kindness of strangers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
dot.LA

Virgin Galactic's Space Flights Grounded Amid Investigation

Virgin Galactic can't operate its space flights until the Federal Aviation Administration completes an investigation into the rocket-powered trip that took its co-founder Richard Branson into into space. "Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the...
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

Rivian Files to Go Public, As Its Electric Trucks Prepare to Ship

Irvine-based electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Friday it filed to go public through an initial public offering. The company provided limited details, saying it has submitted a draft S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission, but the "size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

AllVoices Raises $9.6 Million To Anonymize Employee Feedback

Born in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Los Angeles-based startup AllVoices is hoping to make it easier for employees to report incidents of workplace harassment. The company's platform acts as a third-party tool to let workers report incidents of harassment and give feedback to companies anonymously, but as founder Claire Schmidt readily admits, it's not an end-all-be-all to end workplace harassment.
CarsPosted by
dot.LA

dot.LA Explains: Electric Vehicles' Charging Challenges

Electric vehicles have the potential to cut carbon emissions and clear the way for significant progress in meeting California and the U.S.'s climate goals. And now that California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035, interest is growing and EV companies jockey for dominance. But a number of obstacles, particularly charging, may impact how quickly these vehicles are adopted by consumers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy