LAKE FOREST – As the Bears look ahead to the start of the 2021 season, they’ll have to find a replacement for one of their mainstays on the defensive side of the ball. Middle linebacker Danny Trevathan has been placed on IR to begin the 2021 season, put him out for at least three weeks. On Wednesday, general manager Ryan Pace described it as a knee issue and the hope was to let Trevathan get some rest over the next few weeks to heal the injury.