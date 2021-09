If you are a HealthSelect of Texas® participant, you must have a primary care provider (PCP) on file with plan administrator Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) to get the highest level of benefits—and save the most money. Once you make your PCP selection, most services must be coordinated through your PCP for you to get coverage at the in-network level. If you have not named an in-network PCP after your first 60 days in HealthSelect of Texas, you will pay at the out-of-network level for the care you get – even if you see in-network providers – until you choose a PCP.