Tim Inman named new secretary of the UO Board of Trustees

UO President Michael H. Schill and Board Chair Chuck Lillis sent the following message to the campus community Sept. 1:. We are delighted to announce that Tim Inman has agreed to serve as the new University Secretary and Advisor to the President. He was selected from an exceptional pool of candidates. In this role, Tim will be responsible for managing the work of the UO Board of Trustees, helping to ensure effective university governance, and serving on the university’s senior leadership team.