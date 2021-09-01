Cancel
Clay County, KY

Smith charged with trafficking

nolangroupmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 31, 2021 at approximately 2:45 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Deputy Kendric Smith, Sheriff Det. Jeff Kelsey and Deputy Kelly Johnson arrested Roger Smith, 41 of Ohio. The arrest occurred off of South Highway 421 when Deputy Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was involved with a complaint of possible drug activity. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject, Sheriff Robinson observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Through further search, suspected methamphetamine was located inside a toy chest. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs and Manchester City Police Det. Raleigh Benge.

