Brian Gutekunst: I thought Jordan Love had a fantastic training camp

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Packers priorities in the 2021 preseason was to get quarterback Jordan Love as many reps as possible. A shoulder injury kept Love out for about a week, but he came back and played in the team’s preseason finale against Buffalo. Overall, Love finished the preseason 24-of-35 passing...

