Sacramento-area counties announce previously unreported COVID cases, caused by Kaiser lab issue
Sacramento-area health offices this week reported backlogs totaling at least a couple of thousand COVID-19 cases spanning much of August, attributed to a technological issue involving one of Northern California’s biggest health providers. Oakland-headquartered Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health organization, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday that...www.sacbee.com
Comments / 1