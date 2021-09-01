Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento-area counties announce previously unreported COVID cases, caused by Kaiser lab issue

By Michael McGough
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento-area health offices this week reported backlogs totaling at least a couple of thousand COVID-19 cases spanning much of August, attributed to a technological issue involving one of Northern California’s biggest health providers. Oakland-headquartered Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health organization, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday that...

www.sacbee.com

