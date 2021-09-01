Cancel
Southington, CT

Fancy Bagels opens third express location in Plantsville

By Devin Leith-Yessian, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 5 days ago
SOUTHINGTON — Bagels are moving straight from the oven into customers’ hands at the newest location of Fancy Bagels, which began serving Plantsville customers last month. “It's been steady all day, with busy spurts during the weekend. It’s been incredible,” said Chris Fiorillo, who partnered with the longtime owners of Fancy Bagels to open a third shop at 309 Buckland St. Since opening on Aug. 13, he said business has been picking up to the point that last weekend he sold nearly 1,000 bagels on both Saturday and Sunday.

Record-Journal

Record-Journal

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com
