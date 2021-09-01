Cancel
Jaffrey, NH

Jaffrey-Rindge School District addresses mold issue

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaffrey-Rindge has addressed most of the mold issue that cropped up last week and caused the district to push back the opening date of school to Tuesday, Sept. 7. Classes in the Jaffrey-Rindge School District was scheduled to begin on Aug. 31. After it was evident that mitigation of the mold and flooding issues could not be fully addressed by that date, the school board held an emergency meeting on Friday, and unanimously voted to push the start date back by one week.

